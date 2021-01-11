Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Up 24%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price rose 24% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 22,986,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 9,485,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

WATT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

