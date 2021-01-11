Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Trading Up 1.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.80 and last traded at C$65.31. Approximately 159,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 206,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.60.

Several analysts recently commented on ENGH shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

