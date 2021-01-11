ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.34. 2,086,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,470,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of 144.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

In other ENGlobal news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

