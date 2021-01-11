Enigma (ENG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,420.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $11,420.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00351170 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00025058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.64 or 0.00998774 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

