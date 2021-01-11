Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $134.61 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

