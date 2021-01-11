Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.46. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

