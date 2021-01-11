Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enova International in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

