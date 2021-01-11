Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

ENVA stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Enova International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

