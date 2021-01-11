Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.
ENVA stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Enova International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.