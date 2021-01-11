Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

ESI opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$188.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

