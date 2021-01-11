EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $158.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $66,731.90 and approximately $158.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

