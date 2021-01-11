Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,707 shares during the period. Envista comprises about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.11% of Envista worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NVST stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

