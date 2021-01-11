EOS (EOS) Price Hits $2.59

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00007588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $6.03 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,090,861 coins and its circulating supply is 939,390,850 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

