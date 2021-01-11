Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 4,823 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 547.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.64.

