Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 4,823 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 547.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.64.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.