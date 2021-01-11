Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 5,959 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,935,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 101.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.