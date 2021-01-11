Epiq Partners LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.93. 1,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,700. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $229.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

