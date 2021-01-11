Epiq Partners LLC Buys 15,623 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics makes up 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of CyberOptics worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 1,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,900. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

