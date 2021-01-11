Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 75,150 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund accounts for approximately 3.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 3.64% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.