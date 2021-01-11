Epiq Partners LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.26. 383,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,260. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

