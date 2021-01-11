Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $79.70. 461,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

