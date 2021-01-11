Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,212. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

