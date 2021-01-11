Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Atlas worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. 15,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,720. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

