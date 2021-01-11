Epiq Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

