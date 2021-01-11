Epiq Partners LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.41. 136,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,232. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,051.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

