Epiq Partners LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $4,419,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $34.71. 18,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

