Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

