Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $156.98 on Monday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

