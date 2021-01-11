Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $18.94 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

