Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FC opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $351.61 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.