Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of ICHR opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

