Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) stock opened at C$8.44 on Monday. IBI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

