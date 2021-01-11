Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Morphic Holding, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morphic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Morphic stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $953.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $65,113.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $845,794.95. Insiders have sold 146,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,854 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.