Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$14.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.