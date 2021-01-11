Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CEL-SCI Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.04%.

BidaskClub raised CEL-SCI from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CEL-SCI by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

