Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DexCom, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $388.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.89 and its 200 day moving average is $386.70. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $302,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,579 shares of company stock worth $17,305,761. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

