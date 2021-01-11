Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $161.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $162.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.