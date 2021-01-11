Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 54.4% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

