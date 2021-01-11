Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UniFirst Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $227.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in UniFirst by 22.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

