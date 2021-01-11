Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 11th (AR, BIR, BMO, BNS, BTE, CG, CM, CPG, CWB, DND)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 11th:

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$102.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.85.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target raised by Dundee Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$47.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.25.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $475.00 to $490.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.35.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.45.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$0.80 to C$0.85.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$4.25 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $11.00 to $14.00.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$38.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$3.28 to C$3.56.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.25. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $22.50 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $225.00 to $230.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.15.

