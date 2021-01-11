Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.05

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 49191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Era Group Company Profile (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

