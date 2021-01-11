Ergo Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $1.43 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,191.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.36 or 0.03050053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00386432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.01349602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00540518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00464264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00247171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,223,575 coins and its circulating supply is 26,919,853 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.