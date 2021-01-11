Eric M. Margolin Sells 15,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00.

Shares of KMX traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

