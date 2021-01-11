ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

