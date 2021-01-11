Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

