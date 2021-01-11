Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.38

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 1958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,318.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,662 shares of company stock worth $1,925,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

