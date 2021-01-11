Ether Kingdoms Token One Day Volume Hits $69,453.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $17,032.14 and $69,453.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

