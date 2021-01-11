Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $17,032.14 and $69,453.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.