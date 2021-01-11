Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $812.70 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $812.70 million and $2.97 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00020483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

