Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Achieves $38,226.58

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 108.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $38,226.58 and approximately $92.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.