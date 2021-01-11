EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $264,008.56 and $54,664.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.