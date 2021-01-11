EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $1,383.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00484585 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,088,435,477 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

